John K. Hagan, Jr.
Uniontown - John K. Hagan, Jr. age 66 of Uniontown, KY died Wednesday 10/16/19 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was a retired coal miner and a US Marine veteran. John was well known as a practical jokester.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eura Lee and John K. Hagan, Sr.
Survivors include 2 daughters, McKenzie & Shawn Cowan of Morganfield, KY, Ronee & Brad Burke of Uniontown, KY; 14 grandchildren; 1 sister, Belinda & R.C. Bolds of Waverly, KY; 1 brother, Tony & Judy Hagan of Uniontown, KY.
Funeral service will be 1 PM Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 10 Am until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to John K. Hagan Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019