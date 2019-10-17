Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
John Hagan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Hagan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John K. Hagan Jr. Obituary
John K. Hagan, Jr.

Uniontown - John K. Hagan, Jr. age 66 of Uniontown, KY died Wednesday 10/16/19 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was a retired coal miner and a US Marine veteran. John was well known as a practical jokester.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eura Lee and John K. Hagan, Sr.

Survivors include 2 daughters, McKenzie & Shawn Cowan of Morganfield, KY, Ronee & Brad Burke of Uniontown, KY; 14 grandchildren; 1 sister, Belinda & R.C. Bolds of Waverly, KY; 1 brother, Tony & Judy Hagan of Uniontown, KY.

Funeral service will be 1 PM Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 10 Am until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to John K. Hagan Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now