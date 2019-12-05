|
John Raymond Shoemaker
Henderson, Kentucky - John Raymond Shoemaker, 96, of Henderson, Kentucky, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born in Daviess County, Kentucky, on January 23, 1923, to the late John Milton and Alice Phoebe Shoemaker.
Ray was a retired General Agent for the Knights of Columbus Insurance Agency, a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served as Past Grand Knight, District Deputy, and Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree. He was a Marine Corps Veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Marine Corps League. Ray also volunteered for the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was involved in many ministries at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where he was a member for 60 plus years. Ray enjoyed playing golf, working in his garden, and loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings; one daughter, Teresa Edelen; and one grandson, Dominic Bergamini.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Schweizer Shoemaker; eleven children, Donna Dunn (Tom), JoAnn Jacobs (Jack), Danny Shoemaker (Doreen), David Shoemaker (Diane), Eddie Shoemaker (Betty), Annette Bergamini (Joe), Pat Shoemaker (Renee), Mary Evelyn Thomas (Larry), Rita Shade (Jack), Kelley Inge (Ron), and Jimmy Shoemaker (Denisa); 32 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Roberta Schweizer, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with prayers at 4:30 p.m., and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky.
A Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 noon Monday, December 9, 2019, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery with military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No 40.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or 40 Days For Life, Attn Shawn Carney, P.O. Box 96876, Washington, DC 20090-6876.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019