John Ronald Griggs
Corydon, KY - John Ronald Griggs, age 80, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Juanita Griggs and his brother Donald Griggs.
Ronald was a United States Army Veteran. He was a miner for Ritiki Coal Mines and enjoyed working on his cattle farm. He was a devoted member of Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, loved the Lord and listening to gospel music.
He is survived by his sister Dorothy Shoulders of Henderson, KY; sister-in-law Patsy Griggs of Henderson, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ronald's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, 550 N. Main Street, Corydon, KY, 42406 and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
