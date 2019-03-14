|
John Wayne Snow
Robards, KY
John Wayne Snow, 65, of Robards, KY passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Mr. Snow was born March 20, 1953 to the late Willard and Elizabeth Johnson Snow in Henderson, KY. John was a member of the Robards Baptist Church. He was a retired KY State Trooper and retired after 34 years from Century Aluminum where he worked as a Security Supervisor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Snow was preceded in death by his brother, David Snow.
Mr. Snow is survived by his two children, Nicholas Snow and wife Brittany of Henderson, Ashley Webb and husband Bobby of Corydon, KY; two brothers, Jerry Snow of Sedalia, KY, William Snow and wife Jackie of Tennessee; one sister, Martha Hyde and husband Ken of Bowling Green, KY; four grandchildren, Hunter Webb, Gracen Snow, Khloe Webb, Emma Snow; several nieces and nephews, his best friend Linda Snow and his Pomeranian dog, "Lola".
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Ron Wells and Pastor Dennis Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Snow, Hunter Webb, Cory Staples, Derek Talley, Paul McCarty, Dennis Williams.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, March 15, 2019 10:00AM-1:00PM at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lucy Smith King Care Center or to New Hope Animal Rescue.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 14, 2019