John Speaks
Owensboro - John Richard Speaks, 72, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born May 25, 1947 in Henderson to the late James Raymond Speaks and Elizabeth Catherine Fenwick Speaks, John received his B.A. from St. Mary's College and M.A. from The Pontifical College of Josephinium. He was ordained a priest in 1974 and served in various parishes throughout the Diocese of Western Kentucky until 2002. John provided pastoral care at Owensboro-Daviess Co. Hospital and as chaplain at the Carmel Home, then worked for 15 years at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage. Other areas of service included crisis intervention, teaching, and public speaking. He was an avid reader and quite the church history buff. John's compassionate heart served and counseled many through his years of ministry. Being jovial and quick witted, John was always the life of the party.
In addition to his parents, John also was preceded in death by some of his siblings: Rita Summers, Louise Leasor, Patrick Speaks, and Sister Mary Lois Speaks.
Survivors include his brothers, Don and Billy Speaks and sister, Phyllis Speaks all of Henderson; nieces, Margie Speaks of Lexington and Ginny Speaks of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Cathy LaBruyere (Tim) of Asheville, N. Carolina, Carole Morris (Phillip) of Charlotte, N. Carolina; nephews, Ray Speaks (Rhonda) of Henderson, Marty Summers (Regina) of Lexington; good friend, Fr. John Vaughan of Owensboro.
A funeral Mass for John Speaks will be 11:00 am Monday, June 17 at the Carmel Home where visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service. Burial will be at Mount St. Joseph cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Published in The Gleaner on June 14, 2019