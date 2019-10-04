Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Henderson, KY
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Henderson, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Henderson, KY
View Map
1933 - 2019
John Sutton Obituary
John Sutton

Henderson - John William Sutton, 86, of Henderson passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1933 to the late James and Jimmie (Wilson) Sutton.

John was a manager at A&P grocery store for 32 years, owned and operated Midget Market Store and was a U.S Airforce veteran.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cecelia A. Sutton; granddaughter Crissy Sutton and a brother, Glenn W. Sutton.

John is survived by his children, Jennifer "Sissy" Evans, Theresa Givens, John Sutton and Mindy Daneau; stepdaughter, Rhonda Daneau; sister, Ruth Grossman; grandson, Billy Ray Sutton and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson Kentucky with Rev. Jack Ross officiating. Burial will be in Fernwood cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Victory Christian Church and the Salvation Army.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 4, 2019
