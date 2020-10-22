1/1
John W. Rich
John W Rich

Rochelle, IL - John W Rich, 76, of Rochelle, IL, passed away peacefully from ALS on October 19, 2020 at Bethany Health Care and Rehabilitation in DeKalb, IL.

John was born April 6, 1944, in Morganfield, KY, to John and Geneva (Hope) Rich.

John loved spending time with his family more than anything, and taking them on family vacations. He also loved camping, hunting, fishing, and archery. John was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a proud member of the NRA. He also loved to go boating, snowmobiling and traveled across the country. John had a passion for singing and playing the guitar, he was a former member of the Aurora Lamplighters.

He is survived by his former wife, Sharon Rich of Ottawa; his two daughters, Marlena Tate of Tennessee and Angela (Jamie) Morgan of Arizona; his grandchildren, Jon (Kaitlyn) Leifheit, Mikaiya Tate, Jeremy (Erik) Owens, and Zackary Owens; one great granddaughter, Kali Leifheit, and another great grandchild on the way (Mikaiya); one brother, Delbert Rich; many nieces and nephews who loved him very much, and his precious dog Scooter.

John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the ALS association.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com




Published in Union County Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
