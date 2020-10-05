John William "Johnny" Hallmark
Henderson, KY - John William "Johnny" Hallmark, age 74, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Lois Hallmark and one brother J.L. Hallmark.
Johnny began farming at a young age and enjoyed his career in farming. He loved spending time on the Green River trout line fishing. You could always count on Johnny to bring you fresh vegetables from his garden that he planted every year. He was a big George Jones fan.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia Hallmark of Henderson, KY; 1 daughter Karen Profitt and her husband Paul of Robards, KY; 1 son Tommy Hallmark and his wife Angela of Robards, KY; 3 sisters: Opal Gardner and her husband Gary of Newburgh, IN, Sue Gail Pitchford of MO, and Mary Gonzalez and her husband Lalo; 2 brothers Wally Hallmark and his wife Glenda of Robards, KY and his twin brother Joe Hallmark and his wife Linda of Robards, KY; 3 grandchildren: Aaron Hallmark, Nick Hallmark and Autumn Hallmark; special niece Angie Hankins; special nephew Mark Hallmark; and several other nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Johnny's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Brett Eblen officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Robards, KY.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hallmark, Bradley Greenwell, Eddie Burton, Jeff Francis, Damon Winstead, and Paul Profitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Pounders and Rodney Septer.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.