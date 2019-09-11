Services
John Winstead
Kuttawa - John Stirman Winstead, age 82 of Kuttawa, KY died at 12:30 PM September 9, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin & Dorothy Winstead of Owensboro, KY; his wife of 49 years, Virginia Ann Fisher Winstead. Survivors include his son Kevin (Becky) Winstead of Louisville, KY; Step-children Deborah (Bruce) Mills of San Antonio, TX, Julie Buckman Gulley of Kuttawa, KY, Harold Scott Buckman of Clay, KY; 3 sisters Marjorie McKay, Mary Pat Feller, Sue Kamuf; 5 brothers Mike, Billy, Marty, Tommy, and Andy Winstead; 8 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Avenue, Hopkinsville, KY 42240. WATCH FOR THE DEER. Whitsell Funeral Home, Morganfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
