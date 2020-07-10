Johnny Gayle Thompson



Henderson - Johnny Gayle Thompson age 61 of Henderson, KY passed away Friday July 10, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was s born May 14, 1959 in Morganfield, KY to John Everett and Martha Dean Thompson. He loved to fish and was a die hard UK Wildcats Basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his father John E. Thompson and mother Marth Dean Mattingly; brother Mike Thompson. Survivors include his wife Karen Thompson; Daughters Lyndsey Gayle Thompson and Kelsey Thompson; son Christopher Mark Thompson & wife Samantha all of Henderson, KY; 11 Grandchildren; Step-Father Bennie Mattingly of Morganfield; brother Davey Jo Thompson & wife Becky of Morganfield; Sister-in-law Margaret Thompson of Morganfield; many Nieces and Nephews. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday 7/13/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Bro David Salisbury minister at the Henderson Church of Christ will officiate. Visitation will be 10 AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY









