Joline Brown
Sturgis - Joline Brown age 95 of Sturgis, KY died Monday 5/11/2020 at the Breckinridge Place in Morganfield, KY. She was born April 19, 1925 to the late Joseph & Opal Bloomer in Akron, Ohio. She was a member of the Church of Christ, she was a homemaker, and loved her family and her church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Opal Bloomer, her husband Harry Mack Brown in 2014, a son-in-law John Carl Whitehead, a granddaughter Missy Stone & Great-granddaughter Claire Clements.
Survivors include:3 Daughters Cindy Jones & husband Gary of Sturgis, KY. Nancy Whitehead of Morganfield, KY. Julie Holt & husband Steve of Sturgis, KY.
Son Jonathan Brown & wife Lori of Morganfield, KY. Sister Judy Robinson of Bloomington, IN.10 - Grandchildren Amy Waggener, Tara Clements, Shelley Barber, Olivia Willett, Sarah Welden, Tabitha Maloney, Beth Hina, Andrew Mills, Will Brown, Ryan Brown. 25 - Great Grandchildren & 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 health and security measures, the service will be private. Rev. Daniel Eskew will officiate. The burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sturgis Church of Christ and St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from May 12 to May 20, 2020