Jonathan Earl Stanley
Henderson - Jonathan Earl Stanley, 62, of Henderson passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home.
Jon was born on July 28, 1957 to Mary June and the late Earl Henning Stanley.
He worked in the maintenance department at Century Aluminum (formerly Alcan) for 40 years. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing tennis, watching UK basketball, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Stanley.
Jon is survived by his mother June Stanley of Henderson; wife, Kay Stanley; two children, Lindsey (Matthew) Greer of Henderson and Neil (Kiara) Stanley of Louisville; three brothers, Michael Stanley of Henderson, Shane Kurtz of Henderson and Wayne Kurtz of Tulsa, OK; one sister, Vanessa Stone of Henderson; two grandchildren, Ronan and Ari Greer of Henderson.
A private service will be held at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Bellfield Baptist Church, 9980 Highway 136 E, Henderson, KY 42420 and/or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky, 42420.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Arshad Hussain, Amber Catlin, Dr. Noah Taylor and the angels from St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from May 12 to May 13, 2020