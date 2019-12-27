|
Jonathon Hudson Martin
Henderson, Kentucky - Jonathon Hudson Martin, 5, of Henderson, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019 at Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Henderson on September 6, 2014.
Hudson was a country boy and loved cars and tractors.
He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents Lester and Wanda Freeland, great-grandparents Charlie Scherer and Edward "Tinker" and Martha Martin.
Survivors include his Father Logan Martin (Kelsey Williams), mother Katie Martin, 2 sisters Hannah and Hallie Martin all of Henderson, great-great grandmother Ruth Gibson, great-grandparents Imogene and Gene Powell, Sue Rice all of Henderson, grandparents Susan Townsend of Henderson, Jon Martin of Geneva, Gloria and Bubbie McCormick of Smith Mills, Bruce Powell, Emily Blue both of Henderson, Aunts and Uncles Wesley Martin, Baylee Townsend, Sydnie Townsend all of Henderson, Josh and Jessica Walters of Smith Mills, Greg Martin of Geneva, Cousins Oakley, Aspen and Willow Walters of Smith Mills, Isiah Martin of Henderson.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.
Bro. Rich Stratton will officiate.
Burial will be in Smith Mills Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday 5-8PM and Tuesday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Green, Wesley Martin, Isiah Martin and John LaPradd. Honorary pallbearer will be Logan Martin.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Norton's Children's Hospital Louisville, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019