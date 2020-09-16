Joretta (Duncan) Porter
Henderson - Joretta (Duncan) Porter, 80, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Tilden, KY on June 23, 1940 to Buford and Corene (Tapp) Duncan.
She had worked as an administrative assistant for Leslie Newman at King Deep and Branaman. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson and of Henderson County Extension Town and Country Homemakers Club for 40 years. Joretta was very loving and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Porter; sister, Janelle Porter; and brother, Jimmy Duncan.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Don Porter; children, Donna Duncan of Henderson, Julie Schu of Hopkinsville, KY, and Daryl Porter of Bardstown, KY; sisters, Martha Duncan of Louisville, KY and Frieda Moore of Bowling Green, KY; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Jack Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 18 and from 9-11 a.m. on September 19, both at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Duncan, Ryan Duncan, Jonathan Schu, Carson Porter, Camden Porter, Henry Porter, and Jack Porter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allan Eyre, Jim Pritchett, Dennis Snider, David Barron, Bobby Moore, Ricky Coomes, and Kenny Tegethoff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.