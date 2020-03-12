|
|
Joseph E. Thomas
Henderson, KY - Joseph E. Thomas, 76, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Joe retired from his 33-year career at BellSouth and also owned and operated Thomas Upholstery from his home. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching sports -- particularly University of Kentucky basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball -- as well as hunting, fishing, and barbeque cookouts. Above all, Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and the countless friends he made in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nolan Thomas; and one brother, Tony Thomas.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Gastenveld Thomas; one daughter, Amy Bender of Henderson, Kentucky; two sons, Greg Thomas and his wife, Becky, and Joey Thomas and his wife, Amber, both of Henderson, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Cain Thornberry, Nolan Bender, and Avery, Hudson, Kate, and Claire Thomas, all of Henderson, Kentucky; three sisters, Ramona Lauterwasser and her husband, Dan, Yvonne Drury and her husband, Tommy, and Gladelle Hardenbergh; one brother, Andy Thomas and his wife, Brenda; and 20 nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and until 9 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Casey Thomas, Brian Thomas, Logan Tompkins, Taylor Tompkins, Phil Shreve, Charles Krampe, Michael Willett, and Phill Daily.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020