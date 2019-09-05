|
Joseph Michael "Elsie" Rhodes
Henderson, KY - Joseph Michael "Elsie" Rhodes, 70, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. Vincent Evansville surrounded by his family.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and a 1968 graduate of Holy Name High School. For 23 years, Elsie worked at the former Eaton Axle Corporation. He was also a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandmother who raised him, Lula Mae Rhodes.
Survivors include two daughters, Angie Rhodes Ludwick of Mesa, Arizona, and Jennifer Rhodes of Henderson, Kentucky; one grandson, Cody Ludwick of Mesa, Arizona; seven sisters, Joyce Rhodes, Gail Funk, Delaine Morgan, and Darlene Weddel, all of Henderson, Kentucky, Sue Vogt of Danville, Kentucky, Carolyn Thomas of Brandon, Florida, and Sandra Jones of Anderson, Indiana; one brother, Wayne French of Morganfield, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Father Gary Clark and the Reverend Nathan Herron will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Friday and until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 5, 2019