Joseph "Joker" Sheffer
Morganfield - Joseph "Joker" Sheffer, age 85 of Grove Center, KY passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home. He was born December 7, 1934 to the late Theodore "Punch" and Mary Lee Sheffer in Morganfield. He was a long-time member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Joker was a mechanic at Bickett Equipment Company for over 45 years. He graduated from St. Vincent Academy and also played for and coached the St. Ann Hot Rods. Joker was instrumental in renovating the church and getting the new parish hall built for St. Ambrose Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore "Punch" and Mary Lee Sheffer; 2 brothers, Richard and J.R. Sheffer; sister, Martha Jean Oglesby. Survivors include Son Steve Sheffer and wife Sheree of Grove Center, KY; 4 Grandchildren:Nic and Sam Sheffer, Shane Esche, & Mikki Durst; 5 Great Grandchildren; 1 sister Mary Frances Wolfe of Morganfield, KY; 1 brother James Harold Sheffer of Henderson, KY. The service will be 12 noon Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Fr. John Okoro will officiate. The entombment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. The visitation will be 9AM until service time on Friday at St. Ambrose Parish Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020