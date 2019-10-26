|
Joseph W. Anderson
Morganfield - Joseph W. Anderson, age 81 of Morganfield, KY passed away October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born November 30, 1937 to the late Dahl Anderson and Ann Everhart. Joseph was a US Army Veteran. He worked as a supervisor at Job Corps and was a truck driver for S&S Farms.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Benjamin "B.J." Everhart, Jr.; his stepfather, Benjamin Everhart, Sr.; his aunt, Carrie Lee Anderson.
Survivors include: 1 Daughter: Carrie Joan Anderson of Champaign, IL. 2 Sons: Valar Anderson and wife Rochelle of Murfreesboro, TN, Kelvin Kowalski Anderson of Murfreesboro, TN. Grandchildren: Kendall, Olivia, and Addison Knox, Kayla Boyd; Kenya Anderson and Orneka Anderson Scott and husband Antonio. 3 Great Grandchildren. A host of loving family members and friends.
The service will be 1PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. James Cole will officiate. The visitation will be 11AM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. A special thanks to the Cancer Center of America, St. Anthony's Hospice, and all of his friends in Morganfield that helped him after his cancer diagnosis.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019