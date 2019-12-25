Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Joseph Wilder
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Joseph Wesley Wilder Obituary
Joseph Wesley Wilder, 40, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, Kentucky.

Joe graduated from Memorial High School and attended Henderson Community College, University of Southern Indiana, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Kentucky, and St. Matthews Medical School. He was employed as a medical scientist at University of Kentucky. While at University of Kentucky, Joe served as an officer of Delta Tau Delta Social Fraternity. He was also a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Joe was an avid UK fan.

Survivors include his parents, Drs. T. Paul and Mary Gail Wilder of Henderson, Kentucky; two brothers, Sean Wilder and his wife, Kendra, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Benjamin Wilder and his wife, Michelle, of Louisville, Kentucky; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and cousins, including Todd Grass and his wife, Shannon, of Henderson, Kentucky.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Gary Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until 10 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to , Memorial High School, or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Gadient, Dr. Rico Maddela, Dr. Philip Silva, Isaac Gadient, Paul Hughes, and Nicholas Wilder.

Online condolences may be made at

www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
