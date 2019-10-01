|
Joshua Andrew Rumble
Chandler - Joshua Andrew Rumble, 24, of Chandler, IN, passed away on September 27, 2019. He was born in Evansville, IN on June 27, 1995 to Christopher and Tina.
Joshua graduated from Boonville High School in 2014. He was a Pizza Hut Deliver Driver. Joshua enjoyed hunting, fishing, artwork and reading.
He was preceded in death by: Papa David Rumble Sr.; Grandpa Robert Harlan; Papa Lloyd Stone and Nana Gail Frazier.
Joshua is survived by; mother and step-father, Tina and Eric Frazier of Chandler, IN; father, Christopher (Kelley) Rumble of Sturgis, KY; sister, Emily Blount of Chandler, IN; 3 grandmothers, Phyllis Rumble of Rockport, IN, Rita Harlan of Evansville, IN, Margaret Stone of Sturgis, KY; 5 step-brothers, Zach and Austin Collins of Sturgis, KY, Ryan Frazier (Alexis) of Evansville, IN, Eric Michael Frazier of Chandler, IN, Ethan Frazier of Evansville, IN; Beloved Best Furry Friend, "Baxter-Bixby"; cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jason Davis. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019