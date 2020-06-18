Joshua "Cootie" Howard



Henderson, KY - Cootie Howard passed away on June 17, 2020, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. He was an avid rider, automotive wizard who loved life. He was employed by Classic Automotive. Joshua Scott never met a stranger, he was loved by many. Cootie loved to fish, hunt, ride anything with wheels, if it had 4 wheels he rode on two, if it had two wheels he rode on one. He was the burn out king. He lived life to the fullest in his short 25 years and enriched the lives of many. He as a member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Owensboro.



Cootie was born on January 30, 1995 in Evansville Indiana.



Cootie was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents Jim Clark of Henderson and Karla Kay Guy of Madisonville.



Cootie is survived by his only daughter Alivia Kay Howard; his mother, Jennifer (Patrick) Sandefur, his father Scott Howard and his two sisters, Kayla (Robert) Laughary and Sarah Howard. He is also survived by his girlfriend Haylee Minor, nieces Tiffany, Kirsten, Brennan and Hadley Laughary. His only nephew Trey Laughary.



Survived by paternal grandparents Glenn and Bonnie Howard, uncles Eric "Godfather"(Robin), PJ (Tammi), Bruce(Ruth) and Paul Howard. Maternal Aunt Lori (Jon) Clark Duden. Many cousins.



Celebration of life will be from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, Saturday, June 20,2020 with funeral services at 4:20 at Sandy Lee Watkins Park, 16040 KY-351, Henderson, KY 42420. Services are open to public. Cremation rights have been accorded.



Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangememts.



Flowers can be sent to the funeral home before 11:00 am Saturday.









