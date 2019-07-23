Joy Bean Hooper Hoskins



Henderson - Joy Bean Hooper Hoskins, age 86, passed away July 21, 2019 at Magnolia Village Nursing Home in Bowling Green, KY.



A native of Henderson, Mrs. Hoskins was a homemaker for most of her life. Later, she worked as a waitress at Jerry's Restaurant and then as a retail clerk for Bon Ton Bakery. She enjoyed gardening and always had an abundant vegetable garden and lovely flowers which she shared with her community. In recent years, she lived in Campbellsville, KY to be near her son and daughter who provided care for her, and then in Bowling Green, when she required higher level of care.



In addition to her parents Mike Bean and Martina Austin Bean (LaPradd), Joy was preceded in death by husbands James Beverly Hooper in 1982 and George A. Hoskins, Sr. in 2002; two sisters Nannie Crooke and Sara Adams; two brothers Leonard Ray Bean and J.C. Bean; and one grandson Joshua David Hooper.



Joy is survived by two daughters Beverly Rowland and her husband David of Columbia, KY and Elaine Portwood and her husband Ron of Paint Lick, KY; three sons: Rick Hooper and his wife Darlene of Dawson Springs, KY, Dave Hooper and his wife Jacki of Morganfield, KY, and Tim Hooper and his wife Venita of Campbellsville, KY; two brothers Bud LaPradd of Pennsylvania and Randall LaPradd and his wife Teresa of Geneva, KY; sister-in-law Mary Hooper of Henderson, KY; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to Joy's Life Celebration from 2:00 p.m. until the service time on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Committal service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Smith Mills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on July 23, 2019