Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Joyce Pugh Obituary
Spottsville, Kentucky - Joyce Elaine Pugh, 82, of Spottsville, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.

She was born in Henderson on April 4, 1937 to the late Jacob Lynn and Rena Mae (Ellis) Ligon.

Joyce was a homemaker and a founding member of New Hope Baptist Church in Henderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billie Pugh.

Survivors include 4 children Ralph Pugh and wife Barbara of Hardin, KY, Shelia Duncan and husband Terry, Byron "Barney" Pugh, Scott Pugh all of Spottsville, 2 sisters Wanda Skaggs and Linda Bryant, 2 brothers Hugh Ligon and Frank Ligon, 9 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday October 16, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church. Bro. Jim Adams will officiate.

Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4-8PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and Wednesday 10:00 AM until service time at New Hope Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Baptist Church Outreach, 5514 US Hwy 60 E., Henderson, KY 42420.

Pallbearers will be Brad Duncan, Byron Duncan, William Pugh, Josh Pugh, Clinton Pugh and Cory Dickens.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
