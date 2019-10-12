Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Robards - Joyce C. Redmond, 76, of Robards, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home.

She was born in Henderson on November 14, 1942 and was a published author on Amazon.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Eakins (Marcus) of Robards, Cathye Cordell of Henderson and Scott Farmer of Owensboro; three sisters, Linda Willis of Henderson, Tama McCamish of Arizona and Judy Eversole of Indiana; four brothers, Gary Littrell of Florida, Terril Littrell of Tennessee, Phillip Littrell of Indiana and Doug Littrell of Indiana; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Tim Shockley officiating.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice or .

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 12, 2019
