Joyce "Joy" Nell Ryan Vincent Slover



Henderson, KY



Joyce "Joy" Nell Ryan Vincent Slover, age 80, of Henderson, KY, formerly of Columbus, OH and Delaware, OH passed away at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her daughter's home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



She was born on May 2, 1938 in Columbus, OH to the late Donald and Lillian Krauss Ryan. She was a 1955 graduate of South High School. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She retired after many years from the Columbus Public School System as a teacher. Joy enjoyed playing tennis with her friends Gladys, Martie, and Linda in her younger years. After retirement she loved playing golf with her husband Jerry and many friends and playing bingo with her teacher friends. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Delaware, Ohio. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.



Joy was preceded in death by her parents, first husband James Vincent; second husband Jerry Slover; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Wilma Ryan; sister-in-law Patty Ryan; granddaughter Megan Elizabeth Slover; niece Candy Ryan Rucker and many friends.



She is survived by her daughter Carla Vincent Bender and her husband Patrick of Henderson, KY; step-daughter Karla Slover Sargent of Mason, OH; step-son Kyle Slover and his wife Michelle of Morrisville, N.C.; twin sister Judy Walters and her husband Harold of Massillon, OH; brother Jerry Ryan of Texas; 10 grandchildren: Amber Bender, Bradley Bender and wife Jessica, Ryan Crooke and fiancée Bre Cooper, Ashley Crooke, Logan Sargent, Kylie Crooke, Braden Sargent, Kaitlin Slover, Breck Bender, Matthew Slover; 6 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, best friend Carol Deshler and many other lifelong friends.



Friends may call Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. (EST) at First Presbyterian Church, 73 West Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015, where services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Deb Patterson officiating.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY with Eric Hoey officiating.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420, Pay it Forward Animal Welfare Network, 1104 Loeb St., Henderson, KY 42420, and March of Dimes Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.



Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 17, 2019