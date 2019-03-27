|
|
|
Joyce Ann Powell Sutton
Henderson, KY
Joyce Ann Powell Sutton born July 20, 1948 in Henderson, KY, passed away March 21, 2019 at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Joyce is survived by a daughter; Cheryl Sutton, step-daughter; Anna Starks (Willie), sister; Gayle Anguish, brothers; Anthony Swope (Eleanor), Frankie Powell and Joe Powell, brother-in-law; Ronnie Williams,
Visitation will be Friday, 11 until Noon with funeral to begin at 12:00 Noon at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Henderson, KY. Osborne Funeral Home has been entrusted with final care.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 27, 2019
