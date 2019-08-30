|
Joyce Syers Hayes
Lexington - Joyce Syers Hayes passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, after a long struggle with Addison's disease, in Lexington, Kentucky.Joyce Darlene Syers, born October 2, 1951, in Morganfield, KY. She was a graduate of Union County High School and Murray State University. She earned her Master's in Education and her Principal's License. As a teacher, her passion for education and children was obvious throughout her career.Benjamin Clinton Hayes and Joyce were married June 6, 1971, at the Sturgis United Methodist Church. They shared their love and life for 39 years before his passing in 2010. They had two children, Jason and Brittany.She loved life and was full of life. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She always had an open door to family and friends, ready to listen and talk knowledgeably with them about anything and everything under the sun.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, parents, Sue and Jim Syers. Joyce is survived by her children, Jason Hayes (Michelle), San Fernando, CA, and Brittany Hayes Koenig (John), Lexington, KY. 5 grandchildren: Bennie, Jazz, Jack, Charlie and Sam, Sisters: Jane, Jamie Sue, Janice, Jacqueline and Johanna, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews .Funeral 1PM Friday 8/30, 2019 at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Burial in Pythian Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a Breast Cancer organization.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 30, 2019