Joyce W. Hicks
Henderson - Joyce W. Hicks, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home.
She was a lifetime member of Bellfield Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Mission Friends and served as church clerk for many years. Joyce dedicated her life to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas T. Hicks, who died August 12, 2002; her parents, Monroe and Daisy Gish Wilson; one sister, Norma Jean Jackson; and one brother, Nathan Wilson.
Survivors include three daughters, Lynn Pennington and her husband, Reid, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Melody Hicks Tew and her husband, David, of Jonesboro, Georgia, and Ruth H. Scott and her husband, Mike, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, June Stanley of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bellfield Baptist Church. The Reverend David Tew will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the church.
The family requests that contributions may be made to Gideons International.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family also requests that masks be worn for visitation and the funeral.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.