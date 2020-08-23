1/1
Joyce W. Hicks
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce W. Hicks

Henderson - Joyce W. Hicks, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home.

She was a lifetime member of Bellfield Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Mission Friends and served as church clerk for many years. Joyce dedicated her life to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas T. Hicks, who died August 12, 2002; her parents, Monroe and Daisy Gish Wilson; one sister, Norma Jean Jackson; and one brother, Nathan Wilson.

Survivors include three daughters, Lynn Pennington and her husband, Reid, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Melody Hicks Tew and her husband, David, of Jonesboro, Georgia, and Ruth H. Scott and her husband, Mike, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, June Stanley of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bellfield Baptist Church. The Reverend David Tew will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the church.

The family requests that contributions may be made to Gideons International.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family also requests that masks be worn for visitation and the funeral.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellfield Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
10:00 AM
Bellfield Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved