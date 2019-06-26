|
|
Joyice Trodglen
Henderson - Joyice Carolyn Trodglen, 75, of Henderson, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Mrs. Trodglen was born November 29, 1943 in Nashville, TN to the late Ernest H. and Dorothy Littlepage Love. Joyice was owner of Joyce's Gift Shop in Henderson. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. Joyice had a special love for her two dogs, Hercules and Buddy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Trodglen was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie E. Howard, Jr.; her brother, Ernest Love and sister, Linda Lane.
Joyice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles H. Trodglen; three children, Ernestine "Tina" Trodglen, Roxanna Trodglen and Linda Trodglen all of Henderson; two sisters, Alice Love of Robards and Brenda Kay Ferrell and husband Mike of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren, Kelsey Washington, Tori Trodglen, Katelyn Trodglen and Grace Trodglen.
A memorial service will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, 10:00 AM until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center, 526 Atkinson St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences can be made to www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 26, 2019