Juanita Blanford
Smith Mills, Kentucky - Juanita Blanford, 83, of Smith Mills, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
She was born January 14, 1936 to the late Owen and Anna Brown.
She was known to everyone as an amazing wife, sister, mother, and to all Nanny Rabbit. She enjoyed her family and taking care of her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook, avid reader, and country music lover. She will always be known to all as Nanny Rabbit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Rabbit" Blanford of 59 years, her son Lewis "Sonny" Blanford, 3 brothers James, Owen and Richard Brown, son-in-law Sonny McGaha and 3 great-grandchildren Trevor French, Emma Gray and Gavin Tapp.
She is survived by 5 daughters Bernice McGaha and companion Bob Grimes of Smith Mills, Needie Babb and husband Calvin of Eddyville, Mary Hudnall and husband Jerry of Henderson, Robin Givens and husband Dale of Little Dixie, Ramona Beck and husband Scott of Little Dixie, 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday October 11, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.
Rev. Tim Shockley will officiate.
Burial will be in Smith Mills Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday 4-8PM and Friday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Marty McGaha, Zach Polley, Angel Hill, Rachel Hensley, Jeremy Hudnall and Damon Beck. Honorary pallbearer will be Katie Douglas.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019