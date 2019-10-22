|
Juanita Ellis
Evansville - Juanita (Womack) Ellis, 90 of Evansville formerly of Henderson passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home.
She was born in Henderson to the late Virgil Sr. and Myrtie (Bradley) Womack.
Juanita worked for 41 years at Southern Bell. She retired at age 82 after working 17 years with Methodist Hospital as a PBX operator.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings Martha Halliday, George Womack, Ladye Roe Wilkerson and Virgil C. Womack Jr. and her granddaughter Rachel Ann Ellis.
She is survived by her children Robert Bradley Ellis and Della Ellis Dillard MD.; grandchildren Aaron Ellis Isacc Ellis, Danielle McGill and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday October 25, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Mary Wrye will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM- 7:00PM Thursday at the funeral home and on Friday 9:00 AM until service time.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Henderson County Public Library Foundation Fund.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome .com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019