Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Ellis Obituary
Juanita Ellis

Evansville - Juanita (Womack) Ellis, 90 of Evansville formerly of Henderson passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

She was born in Henderson to the late Virgil Sr. and Myrtie (Bradley) Womack.

Juanita worked for 41 years at Southern Bell. She retired at age 82 after working 17 years with Methodist Hospital as a PBX operator.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings Martha Halliday, George Womack, Ladye Roe Wilkerson and Virgil C. Womack Jr. and her granddaughter Rachel Ann Ellis.

She is survived by her children Robert Bradley Ellis and Della Ellis Dillard MD.; grandchildren Aaron Ellis Isacc Ellis, Danielle McGill and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday October 25, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Mary Wrye will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM- 7:00PM Thursday at the funeral home and on Friday 9:00 AM until service time.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Henderson County Public Library Foundation Fund.

Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome .com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now