Juanita Watkins
Henderson, KY
Juanita Watkins, 91, of Henderson, KY passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.
Mrs. Watkins was born June 2, 1927 in Beals, KY to the late Aud and Lucille Fray. She loved making quilts and working puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Watkins; two sons, Joseph and Melvin Watkins and two sisters, Leola Bugg and Lena Mae Johns.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by her four children, William Watkins of Reed, KY, Velma Daugherty and husband, Billy Ray of Reed, KY, Mary Alexander and husband Boot, of Hebbardsville, KY, Vera Mayes and husband, Terry of Cairo, KY; one brother, Robert Fray of Illinois; thirteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, two great- great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Bret Eblen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Reed, KY. Her granddaughters and great granddaughters will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, 5:00 – 8:00 PM and Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 24, 2019