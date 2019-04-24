Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Watkins


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Watkins Obituary
Juanita Watkins

Henderson, KY

Juanita Watkins, 91, of Henderson, KY passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.

Mrs. Watkins was born June 2, 1927 in Beals, KY to the late Aud and Lucille Fray. She loved making quilts and working puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Watkins; two sons, Joseph and Melvin Watkins and two sisters, Leola Bugg and Lena Mae Johns.

Mrs. Watkins is survived by her four children, William Watkins of Reed, KY, Velma Daugherty and husband, Billy Ray of Reed, KY, Mary Alexander and husband Boot, of Hebbardsville, KY, Vera Mayes and husband, Terry of Cairo, KY; one brother, Robert Fray of Illinois; thirteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, two great- great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Bret Eblen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Reed, KY. Her granddaughters and great granddaughters will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, 5:00 – 8:00 PM and Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, KY.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now