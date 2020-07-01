Judith "Judy" Ann Stout
Evansville - Judith Ann Stout, 73, of Henderson, KY passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1946 to the late Don and Mary Steinhauer.
She worked as a waitress at Helens Fine Foods for years in downtown Evansville. Judy loved crocheting and was an avid Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton fan. She loved her family and always made everyone feel like family. After she retired, she devoted her life to raising her children. She was the "Boss Lady" at heart.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Thomas Stout; brother, Bruce Steinhauer; granddaughter, Kelsey Lee-Ann Garrison.
She is survived by her 5 daughters, Margie (Randy) Mayes, Michele (Eddy) Hempfling, Julie (Jimmy) Walsh, Mary Grace (Gene) Hancock and Tammy (Ryan) Sapp; sisters, Donna Kaker, Barbara Huffman, Joyce Ewin, Pam Frawley, Mary Vailes, Tina Camp; brother, Donnie Steinhauer; grandchildren, Sean Harrison, Patricia Simon, Thirsten, Ryan Autumn, Amber Walsh, Skyler Fritz, Keeley and Kaley Garrison, Elizabeth and Issac Marruquin; 6 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Alexander West Chapel with Entombment to follow in Alexander Memorial Park. Friends may visit 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com
