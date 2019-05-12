Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Judith Wood
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Judith DeGroote Wood


Judith DeGroote Wood Obituary
JUDITH DEGROOTE WOOD

CORYDON, KENTUCKY

Judith Wood, 79, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Master Sergeant Paul H. and Jnette DeGroote.

Survivors include her husband, J.B. Wood; three sons, Michael P. Wood and his wife, Vickie, Nathan Wood, and Ethan Wood; two daughters, Heather Wood and her husband, Charles, and Lark Wood; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

There will be a private family graveside in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Judith's family thanks St. Anthony's Hospice and her caregivers.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 12, 2019
