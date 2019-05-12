|
|
JUDITH DEGROOTE WOOD
CORYDON, KENTUCKY
Judith Wood, 79, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Master Sergeant Paul H. and Jnette DeGroote.
Survivors include her husband, J.B. Wood; three sons, Michael P. Wood and his wife, Vickie, Nathan Wood, and Ethan Wood; two daughters, Heather Wood and her husband, Charles, and Lark Wood; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
There will be a private family graveside in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Judith's family thanks St. Anthony's Hospice and her caregivers.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 12, 2019