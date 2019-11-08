|
|
Judith Maxine Goodwin
Henderson - Judith Maxine Goodwin, 78, of Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Micco, FL on April 14, 1941 to the late John and Mabel Goodwin. She was retired from the retail business and attended First Assembly of God in Henderson. She was an artistic seamstress and loved to crochet.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her sister, Sadie Revels and grandson, Robert Fisher.
She is survived by her children, John Fisher (Dee) of Henderson, Evelyn Cummings of Henderson, Laura Schmitzer (David) of Mt. Vernon, IN, Joseph Fisher of Henderson and Charles Fisher III of Henderson; siblings, Evelyn "Sketter" Trotter of Boaz, AL, John "Gopher" Goodwin of Melbourne, FL and Jack "Flint" Goodwin of Sebastian, FL; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Dan Book officiating.
Burial will follow at Clay Cemetery in Geneva, KY.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Harold Cummings, Jr., Darrell Cummings, Colton Schmitzer, Damon Brewster, Aaron Montgomery and John Fisher, Jr.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019