Judith "Judy" Myers
Sullivan - Judith "Judy" Myers, 72, of Sullivan, KY. passed away January 20, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
Survivors Include her two sons Roy Don Gobin Jr. (Mary Beth) of Sullivan, KY. and Ronald Dean Gobin (Becky) of Dekoven, KY. Four Granddaughters; Ruth Gobin, Anzie Gobin, Bailey Gobin, and Chelsea Gobin. She was also survived by her sister Kay Hovey of Marion, KY. and her mother Jewel Hunt of Marion, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Myers and her Father Oliver Hunt.
Services are scheduled for 11 am Thursday January 23, 2020 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY. with interment following the service in Mapleview Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 pm Wednesday January 22, 2020 and from 10 am until service time on Thursday.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29, 2020