Judith Slaughter
1955 - 2020
JUDITH SLAUGHTER

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Judith Slaughter, 65, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home.

Judy loved taking care of children and worked several years at Busy Bee Educare. Her co-workers and children cared for called her "Jumpin Judy" and loved her brownies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Emma Barnes; three brothers, Kenneth Barnes, Bill Barnes, and Wayne Barnes.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Richard Slaughter; three daughters, Celeste King and her husband, Glenn, of Henderson, Kentucky, Jessica Utzman and her husband, Jeremy, of Lynnville, Indiana, and Audrey Slaughter and her fiancé, Katherine Gisler, of Evansville, Indiana; one son, Christopher Byrne of Pennsylvania; one sister, Juanita Robertson of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Cameron and Alex King and Hunter and Sydney Utzman; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Father Larry McBride will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
