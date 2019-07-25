|
|
Judith (Miller) Thompson
Henderson - Judith Ann (Miller) Thompson, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born on August 29, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Edward, Sr. and Freida (Beyer) Miller.
Mrs. Thompson was a second-grade teacher in Indianapolis and retired as a secretary for the City of Henderson Fire and Codes Department after 15 years. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Terri and brother, Ed.
She is survived by her children, John Thompson of Chandler, IN, Mary Sanders (James) of Sullivan, IN, Carol Thompson of Terre Haute, IN and Joe Thompson (Misty Rose) of Knox, IN; grandchildren, Amanda, Lucas, Hailey and Mason; and great-grandchildren, Daveon, Trevin and Kaliah.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
