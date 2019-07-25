Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Miller) Thompson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith (Miller) Thompson Obituary
Judith (Miller) Thompson

Henderson - Judith Ann (Miller) Thompson, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

She was born on August 29, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Edward, Sr. and Freida (Beyer) Miller.

Mrs. Thompson was a second-grade teacher in Indianapolis and retired as a secretary for the City of Henderson Fire and Codes Department after 15 years. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Terri and brother, Ed.

She is survived by her children, John Thompson of Chandler, IN, Mary Sanders (James) of Sullivan, IN, Carol Thompson of Terre Haute, IN and Joe Thompson (Misty Rose) of Knox, IN; grandchildren, Amanda, Lucas, Hailey and Mason; and great-grandchildren, Daveon, Trevin and Kaliah.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now