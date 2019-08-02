|
|
Judy Ann Brown
Henderson - Judy Ann Brown, age 57, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Judy was a faithful Christian woman who loved God. She worked for over 25 years at Wal-Mart before retiring in 2000. Judy enjoyed traveling and going on weekend trips with her family. Spending time with her best friend, Julie Goodman, gave Judy true joy. Her grandchildren were her treasure.
In addition to her parents, James and Betty Stone, Judy is preceded in death by her stepfather, Ken "Pappy" Donaghy, and her husband, her only true love, Mike Brown, who passed away in January 2000.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Stacey Parrish of Utica, KY and Tiffany Brown of Mt. Vernon, IN; sisters: Kathy Stone Grimm of Cairo, KY, Karen Sue Skaggs, and Donna Jo Stone, both of Henderson, KY; grandchildren: Porter Nurrenbern, Ryan Parrish, and Sadie Parrish.
Relatives and friends are invited to Judy's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, and again on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 2, 2019