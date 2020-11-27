1/1
Judy Elaine Lord
Judy Elaine Lord

Henderson - Judy Elaine Lord, 75 of Henderson passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at Bethel Manor.

Judy was born in Henderson to the late Joseph "Joe" and Esther (Stone) Patterson.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, and gardening.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Steve Patterson; Sister in Law Debby Patterson and her nephew Steven "Bubba" Patterson.

Judy is survived by her children Eddie Joe Lord of Dallas Texas, Tabatha "Tabby" Lord of Poseyville Indiana and Lynnie Lord (Mark) of Henderson; her siblings Lanny Patterson of Henderson, Frank Patterson (Vickie) of Henderson, Janie Epeards (Gary) of Martinsville Indiana and Karen Cooper of Henderson; grandchildren Amber Lord, Keith Campbell, Sam Moore, Dalton Lord and Colton Lord and her great grandchildren Dylan Detty ,Drake Detty, Aiden Moore, Dakota Bass, Kinley Moore and Deegan Bass.

Funeral services will be private with Marilyn Cain officiating and burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Keith Campbell, Dalton Lord, Colton Lord, Sam Moore and Mark Pearson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sean Bass and John Lowe.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Manor Nursing Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
