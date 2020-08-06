Judy Honell



California - Judy French Honell, age 77 formerly of Uniontown, KY died Sunday, August 2, 2020 in California where she resided. She graduated from St. Agnes High School in Uniontown. She was an American Airline stewardess for 36 years. She enjoyed visiting museums, MLB fields, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Kathleen French; sister, Wanda Mills; brother, Mike French. She is survived by her husband John of California; daughter, Kelly Hintz and husband J.J. of St. Louis, MO; sisters, Maxine Stevenson of Florida, Becky Markham of Madisonville, KY, Kay Vormbrock of Louisville, KY, Beverly Morris of Waverly, KY, Terry Egan of Mt. Vernon, IN, and Lisa Destrenza of Texas; 2 brothers, Fred French of Tennessee and Tony French of New Orleans, LA. The burial will be in California.









