Judy Mayes
Henderson - Judy Mayes, 73, of Henderson, Ky passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born November 30, 1946 in Clanton, Alabama to the late Pat and Glenn Nix.
Judy was a dedicated mother, wife and friend. She worked as a nurse at Community Methodist Hospital for 30 years and many local residents can attest to her comforting smile and reassuring professionalism. She loved to travel and have new experiences, especially those she could share with her friends and family. She was an amazing cook of Southern Food and a skilled, prolific seamstress. She equally enjoyed driving both her lawn mower and her convertible Karmann Ghia. Judy was a deeply kind and gentle person.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Mayes; son Gregg Hale & daughter Tonya Fleenor and grandchildren Tessa, Amelia, Tori & Deckard.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with a private funeral service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Feed My Starving Children at www.fmsc.org
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.