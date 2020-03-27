|
Julia Ann Nobles Sprague
Sturgis - Julia Ann Nobles Sprague, born on November 4, 1940, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, George Nobles and Mary Ann Nobles and her brothers George Nobles and Robert Nobles. Those who survive to honor her memory include her husband, William Robert (Bill) Sprague of Sturgis, Kentucky; her son, George Andrew (Andy) Sprague and wife, Debbie Carrico Sprague of Morganfield, Kentucky; her daughter, Shelly Sprague Miller and husband, John Christopher Miller of Campbellsville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren Mary Katherine (Kassie) Miller, John Christopher Miller, Jr. (Jack), William Remmers Miller, Ann Caroline Miller, Emma Katherine Sprague, Olivia Lee Sprague and Drew Ann Sprague; loving in-laws; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a large church family.
Julia was a graduate of Webster County High School where she was Salutatorian and Basketball Homecoming Queen. She attended the Mississippi College of Women and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in English and History. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy Bob Sprague, in 1962 and remained a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother throughout her life. Julia enthusiastically supported her husband's and children's activities including 4-H Talent Shows, demonstration and speeches, serving as the Union County High School Cheerleading Sponsor for many years and a group leader for EF European Tours. Kentucky Farm Bureau was an important part of life for Bill and Julia and they worked together on many committees to help Kentucky farmers.
Teaching was one of Julia's gifts and she served as a teacher and substitute teacher for over twenty years. Julia was routinely called upon to take long term teaching assignments at Union County High School in every subject, and she approached each classroom as it were her own, challenging the students to never be satisfied with mediocrity. Her love of politics took her to the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General under Fred Cowan where she worked tirelessly for child support enforcement reform serving on the Kentucky Child Support Enforcement Commission. Her love for travel led her to become a travel agent, and she continued to work in this industry until the date of her death.
A baptized believer in Jesus Christ and devout Christian, she was a member of Sturgis First Christian Church, serving as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, Bible study group leader, and helping with many other projects and committees in the church. Julia dedicated most of her later life to missionary work in Haiti, serving as the heartbeat to Village to Village mission group. She served passionately in this ministry and hoped to make her thirtieth trip to Haiti at some point this year. Whether it was overseas or locally, Julia lived each day to serve others. Her ministry efforts continued through work with Happy Packs of Union County and the Braves to College program.
Julia lived each day of life to the fullest and challenged all those around her to strive for excellence and to reach their full potential. She fiercely loved the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was a woman of character and integrity - extraordinary, inspirational, impactful, encouraging, and a pillar of strength to all who sought refuge with her.
In order to adhere to the guidelines set by state government, services will be private, but a Celebration of Life event will be held following the termination of the restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to Whitsell Funeral Home, in Sturgis, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made in the form of donations to Village to Village, Union County Happy Packs, Braves to College and Sturgis First Christian Church and may be mailed to 280 State Route 1177, Sturgis, Kentucky 42459. Online condolence can be made at:
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2020