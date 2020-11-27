Julie Quinn
Henderson - Julie Omer Quinn, aged 59, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence in Henderson, KY. She was born May 23, 1961 to Marcus Omer and Joan Stephens in Henderson, KY.Julie was a 1979 graduate of Union County High School. She worked as the Controller of Saturn Machine where she was employed for over 25 years, and served on the Sturgis City Council from 2009-2010. Julie was a fierce and dedicated mother, and raising her two sons was her life's work. Her sons cherished her spirit, admired her tenacity, and took comfort from her unwavering love and support. She is preceded in death by her loving mother, Joan Omer, and beloved son, Chad Edward Rich. Survivors include her father, Marcus Omer of Caseyville, KY; three brothers, Mark Omer of Owensboro, KY; Daniel Omer of Gamaliel, KY and John Omer of Owensboro, KY; one sister, Laura Omer Kerrone of Albany, NY; and her son William Wayne Bowles of New York, NY.Graveside services will be held at Pythian Ridge Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 Public health restrictions, service will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation electronically via http://everloved.com/life-of/julie-quinn
, or mailed directly to 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001.Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com