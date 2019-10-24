|
June Ann Newman
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - June Ann Newman, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Redbanks Nursing Home.
She was a longtime member of Airline Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Newman, who died July 28, 1994; two sisters, Jessie L. Lenoux and Jennie L. Wallace; and one brother, Frank A. Martin.
Survivors include her son, Terry Newman and his wife, Pam, of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandsons, Brian Fulkerson and his wife, Christina, of Long Beach, California, and their son, Kershaw, and Brandon Fulkerson and his wife, Holly, of Memphis, Tennessee; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Nathan Whisnant will officiate. Private family burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019