JUNE ELAINE HATFIELD
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - June Elaine Hatfield, 100, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
June was a member of the Uniontown Methodist Church where she played the piano. After returning to Henderson, she and her husband attended Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a pillar of strength and a devoted Mom and Mam-Maw. She enjoyed playing games with her family, especially Hand and Foot. June enjoyed hosting family gatherings in her home for the holidays and birthdays. She was a fabulous cook, and we will all miss her "Mam-Maw Meals."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles Ephraim Hatfield; two sons, Larry Hatfield and Gary Hatfield; one daughter, Marsha DeLamar; and one grandson, Darryl Hatfield.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hatfield of Henderson, Kentucky; her daughter-in-law, Francine Hatfield of Corydon, Kentucky; one sister, Willie Ann Brock of Henderson, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Angela (Warren) Weiss, Carla (Wayne) Benson, Chris DeLamar, Andy (Shae) DeLamar, Amy DeLamar, Marcus DeLamar, Cassie (Scott) Crafton, Alex (Eirini) Gish, Bridget (Nate) Brice, Rachel Miller, and Natalie (Matt) Akins; 16 great-grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Hillyard, Laken (Shelby) Benson, Dirk (Jessica) Benson, Sebastian DeLamar, Fiona DeLamar, Ethan DeLamar, Evan DeLamar, Ellie DeLamar, Luke Leonard, Xan Smith, Tyce Smith, Kroix Smith, Faurest Crafton, Lucas Gary Brice, June Miller and Mackenzie Hatfield; five great-great-grandchildren, Maverick Hillyard, Arrow James Hillyard, Brinley Benson, Jackson Benson, and Abel Benson; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. June's niece, Linda Fambrough, will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Alex Gish, Chris DeLamar, Andy DeLamar, Wayne Benson, Warren Weiss, and Matt Akins,.
Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Fetcher and Brian Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marsha's Place (named after her beloved daughter, Marsha), 235 North Elm Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420, or ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 2815 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, Kentucky 41017.
Online condolences may be made to www.rudyrowland.com
