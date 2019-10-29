Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
June Stewart
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
June Robards Stewart

June Robards Stewart Obituary
June Robards Stewart

Henderson, Kentucky - June Robards Stewart, 77, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by family.

She was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on June 4, 1942, to the late Malcolm Clay and Freida Robards. June was the owner of the former Tri-State Floral and retired from Deaconess Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, designing, and decorating. June was a former member of First Baptist Church and present member of Grace Point Church.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by one son, Steve R. Wimber, Jr., who died May 4, 2014; her husband, Carl Stewart; and one nephew, Jim Gammon.

Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Smith and her husband, Michael, of Evansville, Indiana, Vicki Wheeldon of Henderson, Kentucky, and Jana Jenkins and her husband, Greg, of Little Dixie, Kentucky; two sons, David Wimber of Newburgh, Indiana, and Raymond Wimber of Indiana; her daughter-in-law, Laurie Wimber-Willoughby of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Shirley Gleason and her husband, Ed, of Palatine, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one niece.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Bill Patterson will officiate. Private family burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
