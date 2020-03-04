Resources
Karen A. Rich of Sturgis, KY, passed away on Friday, February 28th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mildred Jones. She left behind her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bob Mossman; her children, Stephanie Johnson, Shannon Stevenson and Patrick Frederick; as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no services for Ms. Rich. Condolences may be made at www.titzerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
