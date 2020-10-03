Karen Lynn Kellen
Henderson, KY - Karen Lynn Kellen, age 52, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rock Castle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen Ray Kellen.
Karen was a member of Finley Baptist Church and a member of Eastern Star Chapter 186. She was previously a clerk for Rite Aid and Rural King. Karen loved dolls and had a collection from all over the world and enjoyed collecting special ones that looked like family members she loved.
She is survived by her mother Mildred Kellen of Henderson, KY; aunts; uncle; and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Karen's Life Celebration from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Jeff Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
The Henderson Chapter #186 O.E.S. service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
