1/1
Karen Lynn Kellen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Lynn Kellen

Henderson, KY - Karen Lynn Kellen, age 52, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rock Castle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY.

She was preceded in death by her father Allen Ray Kellen.

Karen was a member of Finley Baptist Church and a member of Eastern Star Chapter 186. She was previously a clerk for Rite Aid and Rural King. Karen loved dolls and had a collection from all over the world and enjoyed collecting special ones that looked like family members she loved.

She is survived by her mother Mildred Kellen of Henderson, KY; aunts; uncle; and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Karen's Life Celebration from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Jeff Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

The Henderson Chapter #186 O.E.S. service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved