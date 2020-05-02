Resources
Katherine Lucille Skaggs

Katherine Lucille Skaggs Obituary
Katherine Lucille Skaggs

Henderson, KY - Katherine Lucille Skaggs, age 94, of Henderson, KY, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Methodist Health in Henderson, KY.

Katherine worked at Kusan Plastics for 11 years and Henderson Manor for 7 years. She enjoyed being a private sitter for Audubon Area Community Services. Katherine was a member of Beals Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Flossie Watkins, her husband Fielden W. Skaggs, son Fielden Eugene Skaggs, and 3 brothers Leo Watkins, Thomas Watkins, and Sanford Watkins.

Katherine is survived by her 2 daughters Carolyn Griffin of Reed, KY and Sherry Denton of Henderson, KY; 1 son Lonnie Wilson Skaggs of Jack, AL; 7 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Due to Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 2 to May 3, 2020
